Temple comes to aid of those in need in Black Country

Local man Guru Ji Singh gives away food and blankets to people who need help

Guru Ji Singh, who hasn't worn shoes for 30 years, walks the streets of Wolverhampton providing help to anyone who needs it.

As part of his service he is currently handing out more than 500 meals per week including Asian and European food such as curry and pasta.

In addition to the free meals, he is offering blankets, heaters and general home support every Saturday next to Major Chippy in Bilston Town Centre from 11am to 1pm.

Ji Singh first came to Wolverhampton, from London, in 1959 for a change of environment.

He said: "I’m asking for people, if they're in trouble, contact me and come and collect food.

"We would benefit from any kind of food donation, the cold weather is going to hit people very heavily, so we are also offering warm clothing."

The help he offers doesn't end there, he also treats people with aches and pains, provides spiritual cleansing and scatters ashes all for free.

Irrelevant of the weather, Ji offer this support totally barefoot, irrelevant of the weather, having not worn shoes for 30 years.

He added: "I will give £1000 to anyone who sees me with footwear on.

"I have been offering that since 1996 and nobody has won it, so I’m giving the people in Wolverhampton a chance."

Two days after the first lockdown, Ji's wife was diagnosed with cancer and passed away later in the year.

But he has not let his personal loss stop him from providing support and he only wants to do more.