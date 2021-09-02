Wolves hero McCalliog set for book signing in Bilston

By Peter Madeley

Wolves legend Jim McCalliog will be signing copies of his new book at an event in the Black Country this weekend.

Former Wolves star Jim McCalliog will be signing his book in Bilston this weekend
The former Scotland international, who played a major role in Wolves run to the 1972 UEFA Cup Final, has released his autobiography, 'Wembley Wins Wembley Woes'.

He will be in the Steelmen's Lounge at Bilston Town's Queen Street ground on Sunday. Signed copies of the book will be available between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, and fans are invited along for a chat and a photo.

A former Wolves skipper, McCalliog made more than 200 appearances for the Molineux club in all competitions in a five year spell starting in 1969, scoring 48 goals.

He is best remembered for his strike against Juventus in Turin in the UEFA Cup quarter final, and also scored in the home leg of the final against Spurs.

He also played for Manchester United, and won the FA Cup with Southampton in 1976, setting up Bobby Stokes for the winning goal in the final.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

