Six dogs dead in Bilston house fire

Fraser Street in Bilston. Photo: Google

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service attended a severe fire in a two-storey terraced house soon after 9am on Saturday.

West Midlands Fire Service said the building had been "100 per cent" damaged by the fire, and that six dead dogs were found in the first floor room it is believed to have started in.

Crews used breathing apparatuses and hoses to tackle the fire before damping down the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said that all persons were accounted for but that the six dogs were found dead in the room of the fire origin.