Humph’s fundraising concert for Bilston church

John Humphries, known professionally as ‘Humph’, will perform a special concert to raise funds for a church

John Humphries, known professionally as ‘Humph’, will perform a set list of 60s, 70s and 80s songs at Hurst Hill Methodist Church in Hurst Road, Coseley on Friday August 27.

Despite the pandemic the Bilston singer and guitarist, who has raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years, continued to entertain giving concerts in his front garden in Paul Street every Sunday afternoon.

These were live streamed and his last performance drew some 11,000 views which led to appearances on Radio WM.

Humph decided to raise money for Macmillan Nurses with one of his shows and people donated £2,500 to the cause.

This prompted his friend Margaret Short to ask if he could do something for her church.

“Funds are needed for general repairs there,” said Humph. “It is in need of a lot of TLC. The church is local to me and a lot of people who attend are my friends.

“I am doing this concert out of friendship.”

Humph, who loves playing music, and has been in show business for 50 years, said: “I have been in some fabulous bands and worked with some top musicians.”

His talent has been inherited by his son “Johnny Will” who has a Freddie Mercury tribute act and plays in two bands Queen Alive and QE2.

“We will be doing a concert together later this year,” added Humph who is appealing for anyone wishing to make donations to the church to please post cheques directly to it made payable to Hurst Hill Methodist Church.

“We can also get about 100 people in the church on the day so hopefully we can raise a few bob for the repairs.”