Fire rips through roof of Bilston house in early morning blaze

House in Kenelm Road after the roof was destroyed in a fire

Fire crews were called to Kenelm Road, in Coseley, at 2.49am on Sunday, where they found a house with its roof alight.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire & Rescue Service described the blaze as "severe", adding that it was "100 per cent involvement of the roof space".

"There's been quite a bit of damage," she said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze

Nearby residents said the "whole street was out" as the blaze took hold, with fire crews rushing to the quiet road which is close to Coseley Railway Station.

One man, who did not wish to be named, speculated it had been caused by an electrical fire with efforts now ongoing to salvage items from the household.

He said: "There was some smoke [which woke the residents up] in the night, around 2am. They opened the loft hatch and led and then the flames [caused the damage to the roof].

"Everyone is healthy, nobody is injured. The neighbours were disturbed by it a bit. They're salvaging what they can, it's dangerous because of the rain coming down and because of the roof.

"It ripped through the loft and everyone didn't notice – they were asleep at around 2am in the morning."