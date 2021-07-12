Almost £250,000 to be ploughed into tackling neighbourhood crime in two parts of Wolverhampton

The funds – a total of £247,602 – will be used to crack down on burglary, robbery, vehicle crime and theft in parts of Bilston and Ettingshall.

It will see greater use of CCTV, multi-agency "days of action" to tackle vehicle crime and the targeting of problem properties in the two areas.

Wolverhampton Council, West Midlands Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) secured the funds from the Safer Streets Fund.

PCC Simon Foster said: "We know there are simple things that can be done to deter criminals and, working with the council, we intend to use this money to do them.

"We’ll tighten security where we think it can be tighter and we’ll make sure CCTV is fitted in crime hotspots."

The money will also be used to help community groups to raise awareness of crime prevention and the promotion and coordination of neighbourhood watch, street watch and active citizen groups.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "The Safer Streets Fund is designed to help tackle crime in specific neighbourhoods, making residents feel safer and reducing demand on the police.

"We are delighted to have received this funding which will be used specifically in areas of Bilston and Ettingshall with higher levels of neighbourhood crime. As well as having a real impact in the coming 12 months, the programme will also help us build evidence to strengthen the case for further investment in targeted crime prevention in the future."

Chiefs have said a multi-agency project group is being formed to oversee the delivery of the programme – with the group reporting to the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership.

Superintendent Simon Inglis, from Wolverhampton Police, said: "This is a great opportunity to make a real and lasting impact in an area of Wolverhampton that has faced a multitude of challenges in the past few years.

"By using this money wisely we can ensure our joint agency efforts to reduce crime and deprivation are supported by technological advances in both cameras and lighting, which are proven to deter criminals and help the police secure successful prosecutions.