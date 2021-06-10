Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Wolverhampton

The collision took place in Wolverhampton Street, Bilston, on Wednesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said her injuries were not believed to have been serious.
Paramedics were called to the scene at 4.36pm.
An ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC involving a car and pedestrian on Wolverhampton Street in Bilston.
"One ambulance attended the scene.
"We treated one patient, a girl, who was the pedestrian, for injuries not believed to be serious and she was conveyed to hospital for further treatment."