MP helps launch Beacon charity shop in Bilston

Pat McFadden MP, at the Beacon charity shop, High Street, Bilston, with fellow volunteers

He joined volunteers at the Beacon shop on Bilston High Street to sort stock and put items through the tills as customers flocked through the doors.

The MP also met some of the voluntary workers and members of staff during his morning visit designed to coincide with National Volunteers Week.

He was determined to help spread the word about the difference volunteers can make for the charity.

Charity officials hoped his visit would help launch an appeal for more people to give the gift of their time and volunteer with Beacon, particularly in its seven retail stores located across the region.

Closure of the charity’s shops during the lockdowns caused by the pandemic has had a devastating impact with approximately £500,000 lost in vital income as a result.

The charity is now in desperate need of people willing to volunteer in its stores and help raise vital funds to support people with sight loss.

Stella Pitt, income generation director, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have some wonderful volunteers at Beacon, but the Covid-19 pandemic means we now need people’s support more than ever.

“Just giving a few hours of time in one of our shops each week could make a huge difference for people with sight loss living locally.

"Our shops generate vital income to support our work and we could not do it without the generous support of volunteers and those who donate to our stores.”

The Beacon Centre has seven charity shops at Bilston, Wolverhampton Clearance Centre, Halesowen, Penkridge, Bloxwich, Sedgley and Cannock, which will shortly be reopening in a new location.

It is believed to be one of the first charities in the UK to open its own shop, in 1899 in Victoria Street, Wolverhampton.