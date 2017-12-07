'He's a different person': Cyclist and family speak out after 'horrific' Bilston hit-and-run

CCTV footage capturing the moment before 22-year-old Samuel Dann was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Bilston has just been released by police as they issued an appeal for information.

Mr Dann is seen riding along St Chad's Road in The Lunt with a friend before mounting the pavement seconds before the car careered into him. He suffered multiple skull fractures, a broken eye socket and fractured jaw.

WATCH: CCTV captures the moments before Mr Dann was struck

The driver of the vehicle drove off from the scene without stopping.

Mr Dann, who has no memory of the collision, said watching the video footage made him 'feel sick,' and he was now anxious about going out.

He said: "We were on our way to a friend's house when it happened. It was the first time in about a year I'd been out like that. I don't normally leave the house except to go to work.

"Seeing the car come round the corner and come for me was terrible. The police say the car had been on the same road as us earlier but about three minutes behind."

The former Grace Academy pupil, who works as a driver's mate, is recovering at home from his injuries after spending eight days in New Cross Hospital.

He said: "I can't walk properly on my left foot and I've got a bit of a stutter now. I can't think straight and I'm really short-tempered. I never used to be like this. I'm on morphine because I'm in constant pain. I miss my job. I was a healthy lad before this happened."

Police describe the car involved in the collision as dark in colour. Officers believe it will have sustained front-end damage to the bumper and windscreen, which may have been repaired.

The incident happened on November 9 at 10.50pm.

Mr Dann revisited the scene with his girlfriend Raj, 21, this week. "I wanted to see for myself where it happened. I couldn't believe how far from I was thrown after being hit. I just hope they find who did this."

His mother Cindy Dann described her son as 'the most placid and sensitive young man' but added: "He's a different person since the crash."

Anybody with any information should call 101 and ask for the Complex Crime Team at Wolverhampton or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.