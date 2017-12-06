Bilston father denies murder of six-month-old baby

Ricky Walker, aged 26, of Bilston, is accused of murdering Kayden Walker on June 12 last year.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court today he also denied a charge of cruelty towards his son between December 16, 2015 – the day Kayden was born – and the day he died.

Kayden’s mother, 23-year-old Laura Davies, of Bilston, was also in court and denied the same cruelty charge as well as causing or allowing Kayden's death.

Both were granted conditional bail until a case management hearing on May 11 next year.

A trial is scheduled for June 26.