'Severe' fire at Bilston home caused by e-cigarette

By Jack Averty | Bilston | News | Published:

Shutting a door saved a man's life after his home burst into flames because of an e-cigarette.

Pictures from the scene. Credit: Bilston Fire Station

Parts of the home in Willis Pearson Avenue, Bradley, Bilston, Wolverhampton, have been left gutted after the flames took hold this morning shortly after 6am.

Fire crews later tweeted saying the man's decision to shut the door to his bedroom had saved his life. He has been taken to New Cross hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Pictures show the burnt-out e-cigarette, as well as the home's virtually destroyed living room,alongside the untouched bedroom.

Crews from Bilston fire station's blue and red watch attended the fire, along with firefighters from Tipton fire station and Wednesbury fire station.

Hose reel jets and breathing apparatus were used to tackle the fire, with crews leaving the scene around 8am.

