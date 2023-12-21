How Wolves plunged to the lower leagues and nearly ceased to exist - Part 25: fight to save Wolves intensifies

As the race to save Wolves entered its final week, the mood appeared to lighten slightly.

While official information was hard to come by, word was that Ken Wheldon had convinced League chiefs his involvement with other clubs would be sufficiently distant to comply with league rule.

Jack Harris, who briefly served as Wheldon's chairman at Walsall following the takeover of Birmingham City, was announced as the new front-man for the consortium. Harris, along with representatives of Asda and Wolverhampton Council, met with League secretary Graham Kelly and president Philip Carter at Lytham St Anne's on August 11, and it seemed the meeting had gone well.

Jack Harris

But time was tight, to say the least. The 1986-7 season was due to kick off on August 23, in 12 days' time. Furthermore, the decision on whether Wolves would be allowed to compete in the Fourth Division was just three days away.

The following day, the consortium's former leader George Clark threw a fresh grenade into the cauldron – he was teaming up with the Richardson twins to launch a rival bid.