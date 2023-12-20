How Wolves plunged to the lower leagues and nearly ceased to exist - Part 24: ASDA presents a deal

Then, on deadline day itself, the Express & Star revealed that supermarket giant Asda had thrown Wolves a lifeline.

This followed a flurry of activity that saw Asda executives rushing down the motorway to hurriedly thrash out an agreement that might give the club a fighting chance.

On July 28, the day before the deadline, a meeting of Wolverhampton Council's sub-committee to save Wolves took place, with council officials re-iterating that the authority had no legal right to run the club. Officers were instructed to begin talks with Asda, and the company's executives swiftly left their head office in Leeds for lengthy talks with council leaders in Wolverhampton.

The Express & Star revealed that Asda may help save Wolves

A deal with Asda was approved by the sub-committee the same day. As had previously been outlined, the council would buy Molineux and the surrounding land for £1.1 million. In turn, Asda would pay off the remaining £1.8 million owed by Wolves, on condition it could build a supermarket on land behind the North Bank. Birmingham-based developer J J Gallagher was brought in to oversee the development of the site.

Was this the breakthrough that was needed?

There were still plenty of obstacles. As Doug Hope was at pains to point out, it was Wolverhampton Council's refusal to allow a supermarket on the site which had led to the collapse of the Bhattis' business model for the club. It was still council planning policy to reject major retail development outside of the ring road.

And there would be a fresh twist the following day, when Bird, council chief executive Mike Lyons and other council officials met the receiver at Gallagher's offices.

During the meeting, the receiver announced that a consortium headed by Walsall builder's merchant Barry Edwards had offered £3.2 million for the club in its entirety. The council immediately suspended its proposal, saying it was not going to become embroiled in a 'Dutch auction'.

By August 1, talks with the council had resumed, and officials were locked in a meeting at the receiver's office in Birmingham which went on until 3am.

It was an eventful night, to say the least, and the receiver voiced his concerns about a lack of any substantial consortium prepared to take over the running of the club. Matters took a bizarre turn when Mahmoud Bhatti put in an appearance to announce he would refuse any cash settlement for the club.

The following Saturday, Bird visited Wolverhampton's West Park carnival, where he met with Lyons in the beer tent. The council leader, by this time smoking 10 cigars a day, discussed the possibility of asking the receivers to operate the club for 12 months to allow time for a consortium to be put together. The proposal was discounted because of the 'astronomical' costs and fees.