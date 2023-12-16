How Wolverhampton Council once stepped in with millions in bid to 'buy' stricken Wolves

With the financial situation of Wolves looking increasingly desperate in 1986, a secret meeting of Wolverhampton Council's Labour group was convened.

It was agreed the authority would pay up to £3 million to buy the club lock, stock and barrel. If a consortium to take over the running of the club could not be put together, the council would find itself in the unprecedented position of running the football club too.

Council officers were given 24 hours to draw up a report on how the club could be funded, which would be presented to the receiver Michael Jordan before the end of the week.