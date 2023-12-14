How Wolves plunged to the lower leagues and nearly ceased to exist - Part 20: Wolves facing financial oblivion – and a move to non-league

"Wolves may quit League" - even by the standards of the Bhattis' tumultuous four-year reign, the Express & Star's stark headline on June 10, 1986, came as a brutal blow.

The news that no Wolves fans wanted to read

Six years after manager John Barnwell had optimistically spoken about Wolves dominating European football, talks were now taking place about a possible swap in the football pyramid with non-league Enfield.

"If Wolves can turn out 12 players on August 16, we'll take them," said Peter Hunter, secretary of the GM Vauxhall Conference league.

Vice-chairman Doug Hope said he was lost for words.

"It would be like switching off a life-support machine for Wolves," he said.

'Out of Darkness Cometh Light' was the motto of the borough of Wolverhampton. That Wolves had plunged into darkness was in no doubt. The question on everybody's lips was: Where will the light come from?

Rudderless, with no chairman or chief executive. Elusive owners whose property company was teetering on the brink of collapse. And a supporters' club which concluded that the best hope would be for Wolves' creditors to force the club into administration, it was hard to see much of a glimmer.

The supporters who had been calling for the club to be forced into administration saw their wish granted on May 28, 1986,

Receivers were called in at the request of Lloyds Bank over a £700,000 debt.

But when administrator Michael Jordan turned up the following morning, he was greeted by engineers from the Midland Electricity Board, who wanted to talk to him about an outstanding £5,500 electricity bill. Never mind out of darkness, the club couldn't afford to keep the lights on.

Wolves' debts were initially estimated to be in excess of £4 million – with half of this owed to the Bhattis. A statement from the brothers accused Lloyds Bank of 'unsympathetic and detrimental' action.

Jordan said he had met Mahmud Bhatti in London the previous night, and had been promised full cooperation. But he added that 'what little cash' had been in Wolves' account had been withdrawn before his arrival.

"I believe that a famous club like Wolverhampton Wanderers should be in the hands of local shareholders and businessmen because they have the deepest interest in the town and in the football club," said Jordan.

"I hope that they will come forward with a consortium to take over the club and also assist us with the redevelopment of this area, assuming we can get the appropriate permission from the council."

Unravelling the club's complicated financial affairs was unlikely to be a simple task, although Jordan said he had drawn up a list of potential buyers and would start talks with them in days.

Wolverhampton Council immediately announced they would be interested in buying the land at Molineux, but said the football club would have to be run as a separate concern.

Former Wolves goalkeeper Malcolm Finlayson – who had served as vice-chairman during Doug Ellis's fleeting reign at the club – said he had been approached by a number of investors, but the council would need to be involved.

Recently-knighted millionaire Wolves supporter Jack Hayward – who had previously backed Ken Wheldon's attempt to take control of the club – said he would once more be willing to help, but only as part of a consortium.

Intriguingly, Wheldon, who had recently bought Birmingham City, put Walsall up for sale the same day. Football League rules required him to relinquish his role as chairman of the Saddlers, and he had installed his right-hand-man Jack Harris in his place. But no sooner had Harris taken up the reins, he announced that talks had already begun with a potential buyer. Wheldon's wheeling and dealing would later prove crucial to whether or not Wolves would survive.

The future looked bleak by the end of June

Express & Star reporter Derek Tucker, who with colleague Dave Knight had doggedly pursued the financial shenanigans of the Bhatti brothers, wrote a gloomy analysis of the club's prospects.

"While there is no shortage of sentiment from those who remember the glory days of the 1950s, anyone with £4 million available to save Wolves will, presumably have enough nous to realise it does not exactly represent a sound commercial venture," wrote Tucker.

Attendances had fallen to 3,000, the club would be competing in the Fourth Division – if they were lucky – and the only stand open to supporters would be the new John Ireland Stand 'from where you can nearly see the pitch on a clear day', he added.

Tucker said the playing staff was also the weakest in living memory.

"Can you name five current players?" he asked.

Tucker observed that finding a saviour would also be harder than it was in 1982, as the Football League were now insisting all debts must be paid in full before a club would be allowed to play. He said the prospect of paying the £2 million the Bhattis were demanding would be an obstacle to any potential rescue.

"It is difficult to imagine a more galling prospect than doling out millions to the two men whose Greta Garbo-style public relations policy has resulted in the ostracising of a town," he wrote.

"They have brought scorn to a club loved and respected throughout the world and taken it to the very brink of ruin."

Councillor Peter Bilson, deputy leader of Wolverhampton Council, urged the Football League to rethink its position, saying that a rescue package should not involve paying money to the Bhattis.

"The Bhattis have had more than their share of the assets of the club."

The decision to call in receivers came three days before the Bhattis' pledge to support the continued existence of the club was due to expire. At the time of the takeover in 1982, Allied Properties guaranteed the survival of the club until at least May 31, 1986.