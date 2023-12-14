How Wolves plunged to the lower leagues and nearly ceased to exist - Part 19: Council acts on crisis-stricken Wolves

On November 28 1985, Wolverhampton Council announced a dramatic plan to force the Bhattis out of Wolves.

A top-level team of council lawyers and financial experts was in talks with the bankers who owned Molineux and surrounding land, and the Castlecroft training ground. The plan was to buy the debts from the bank, to effectively control the future of the club.

Council principal officer Mike Lyons said while the club had been a substantial asset to the town, the controversy now surrounding Wolves was damaging Wolverhampton's image.

Molineux was surrounded by council-owned land

He said another consideration was the effect the prolonged saga was having on the value of 11 acres of council-owned land around the ground.

Lyons left fans in no doubt about the council's motives for taking the action: "I could not imagine the council agreeing to this scheme if it involved the current owners or did anything to make their ownership more secure."

Wolves solicitor Michael Cooksey responded by saying the club would thwart the move by paying out £650,000 to clear the mortgage.

"I don't know what Wolverhampton Council hoped to achieve by this move anyway. All they would be doing would be to transfer the mortgage. It would not give them any control over the football club, the players or their contracts.

"Perhaps they were thinking of foreclosing on the mortgage. If that this the case they will be disappointed because I am assured the money is available to pay it off."

Council leader John Bird said, if nothing else, the action had moved the Bhattis out of their lethargy.

"It is a matter for others as to whether they have the money or whether this promise will crumble to dust like all the others," he said.

On the pitch, little improved. If Sammy Chapman's first two games gave fans faint hope that Wolves could climb out of the relegation zone, these hopes would be short-lived.

Sammy Chapman

Leading scorer Andy King was sold to Luton to raise £15,000. To replace him, Chapman signed Norwich teenager Robert Rosario on a month's loan, but he broke down with an injury in his first training session. He played two games for Wolves before returning to Norwich.

Chapman also signed winger Willie Reynes on a free transfer, after he fell out with Rotherham's manager, the infamous Norman 'Bites Yer Legs' Hunter.

While Reynes showed early promise, his time at the club was not a success. He later gave a revealing interview, laying bare the state of indiscipline which had engulfed the club.