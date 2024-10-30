I visited the streets opposite Wolverhampton's iconic Molineux Stadium – and here's what residents love the most

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Waterloo Road, New Hampton Road East and Park Avenue are three roads that many a football fan knows well, however, for a blessed few, the roads are called home.

Thousands of people visit Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux stadium every match day, each time being awestruck by the grandiose home ground of the Old Gold and Black.

However, the residents of the three streets listed above, are treated to the majestic stadium every single day.

So, to see if they are as blessed as they sound, we visited the roads overlooking the grand Molineux to see what residents really think.

Walking around the area, the streets were fairly quiet, a few shops lay around the roads and there was the lovely West Park only a stones throw away.