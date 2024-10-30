Wolverhampton drink driver admits 'stupid mistake' after getting behind wheel following row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thomas Allen, of Regis Road, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Qashqui on the A464 Holyhead Road in Shifnal with an alcohol reading of 68 when the legal limit is 35.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow said a police mobile patrol in the town at 1.15am on August 3 had spotted the 43-year-old 'slowing down and speeding up several times and crossing the white line.'

She added that Allen was of previous good character and he had co-operated with the police.