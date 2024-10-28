Why we are writing a love letter to Wolverhampton - and how you can get involved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Not only is the area known for it's metal manufactures and coal mining history, especially from the late 18th century. It is also recognised for playing host to star performers at the civic hall, parks, and brewing it's own beers.

Wolverhampton is also home to The University of Wolverhampton - with courses paving the way for the next generation of teachers, film makers and healthcare workers to enter the industry. They are even equipt with their own special effects studio for aspiring animators to get involved!

The city is well connected to other cities in the West Midlands as the tram can take you directly into the bustling Birmingham City Centre.

However, if you perfer the quiet of the countryside - there is easy access to that too. Why not take a walk along the canals or check out some of our nature reserves, such as Smestow Valley or Pendeford Mill?

