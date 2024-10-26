MP Unytes with other visitors to see Wolverhampton firm's new training system
Wolverhampton North East MP Sureena Brackeridge helped launch a new system and platform by a city company which supports sustainability efforts.
Unyte Academy, based at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park, celebrated the launch of its new Learning Management System (LMS).
The forward-thinking platform is designed to advance skill development in the construction and retrofit sectors and provide accessible training and resources that run alongside the goal to decarbonise Britain’s built environment.
The MP took a tour around the premises with other invited guests and saw how the new system works. It incorporates staff training, professional development, and upskilling within the retrofit and construction sectors.
The Leicestershire-based group hosts a nationwide academy which specialises in training the workforce to administer, manage, assess and install energy saving products and renewable energy in domestic and commercial building.
Group CEO Jamie Bartley said: “The response to our LMS has shown the clear demand for quality, accessible training in sustainability and construction. This is just the beginning of what the group aims to achieve."
Mrs Brackenridge said: “It was a pleasure to visit Unyte Academy and see their commitment to reducing carbon emissions and creating the construction solutions essential for a carbon-negative, planet- positive future.
"With an expert team and comprehensive training programmes, they’re well placed to equip our local businesses and workforce with the green innovation skills that Wolverhampton and Great Britain need.”