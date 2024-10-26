MP Unytes with other visitors to see Wolverhampton firm's new training system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Unyte Academy, based at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park, celebrated the launch of its new Learning Management System (LMS).

Wolverhampton North East MP Sureena Brackenridge visited the Unyte Group to see their latest contribution to become more green and carbon neutral

The forward-thinking platform is designed to advance skill development in the construction and retrofit sectors and provide accessible training and resources that run alongside the goal to decarbonise Britain’s built environment.

The MP took a tour around the premises with other invited guests and saw how the new system works. It incorporates staff training, professional development, and upskilling within the retrofit and construction sectors.

Front to back: Kellie Simcox (Academy Director), Mel Braden (Unyte Group Director of Innovation), Arabella Scott (Vetrean Advocate of Heroic Hearts Projects), and Harry Cooke (DVC Group) at Unyte Group in Wolverhampton

The Leicestershire-based group hosts a nationwide academy which specialises in training the workforce to administer, manage, assess and install energy saving products and renewable energy in domestic and commercial building.

Group CEO Jamie Bartley said: “The response to our LMS has shown the clear demand for quality, accessible training in sustainability and construction. This is just the beginning of what the group aims to achieve."

Mrs Brackenridge said: “It was a pleasure to visit Unyte Academy and see their commitment to reducing carbon emissions and creating the construction solutions essential for a carbon-negative, planet- positive future.

"With an expert team and comprehensive training programmes, they’re well placed to equip our local businesses and workforce with the green innovation skills that Wolverhampton and Great Britain need.”