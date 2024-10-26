'I had to ask if it was a prank!' Wolverhampton mum wins 27k car in online competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nisha Leer, from Wolverhampton, can now choose between a Ford Focus ST, BMW M4, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Audi Q2 after winning BOTB’s Instant Wins Competition.

After initially receiving an email notification to say she had won, BOTB presenter Christian Williams video called the 27-year-old to find out how she reacted to her surprise win.

Speaking on the moment, Nisha, said: “I had read about BOTB on social media and was in bed when I thought I would just give it a go. It turned out to be my lucky day and I feel over the moon.

“It was the first time I had entered, so I couldn't believe it when it said I had won. It feels so surreal, and I had to ask Christian if it was a prank.”

Nisha Leer. Image: BOTB

Nisha, who is currently studying to be a doctor, said she was considering choosing the Audi Q2, which is renowned for its serious power and sportier handling.

She said: “I’ve currently got an old BMW and am in need of a new car.

“My best friend has got a Q2, and I’ve wanted one for ages, so we’ll now have matching cars.

“My son, who turns seven in October, is really excited as his wish for us to get a new car has come true.”

Image: BOTB

Christian said: “Nisha was clearly still in shock when I spoke to her, and I had to reassure her it wasn’t a prank.

“The choice of four cars she can select from is fantastic, and I’m sure she will love whichever she chooses.”

The 'leading' car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a 'stunning' dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £70million worth of cars so far.

To see Nisha’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to BOTB.com.