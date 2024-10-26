Adorable abandoned kittens find new homes with Wolverhampton police officers who saved them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two Wolverhampton Police officers who rescued a pair of abandoned kittens have taken them in themselves.

PC Pete McKinnon with little Jessica

The kittens, who are about four months old, were found in a cardboard box that had been dumped in a hedge in Wednesfield.

After the officers rescued the feline friends, a vet checked them over and said they were in good health, but would need someone to look after them.

PCs Pete McKinnon and Ross Brant each decided to take on the role of cat dad, with Pete homing Jessica, a black and white kitten, and Ross taking in Pumpkin, who is all black.

PC Ross Brant with his new pet kitten, Pumpkin

The force shared some adorable photos of the officers with their new pets, who seem to have warmed to their saviours already.

Wolverhampton city centre inspector Sophie Clement said: "It's great to see how caring these two are.

"Our officers do always strive to have the best cat-ittude, so give them a wave and say hello when you see them out and about in the city."