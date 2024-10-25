Petition calls for permanent Wolverhampton memorial for Liam Payne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Change.org petition is asking for a permanent structure or mural to created and erected in Wolverhampton as a tribute to the 31-year-old singer, who died after falling from a third-floor balcony in a hotel in Buenos Aires in Argentina on October 16.

More than 2,200 people have already signed the petition and organiser Eimear Mitchell described why the petition has been set up and what a permanent memorial to Liam Payne would mean to all his fans.

She wrote: "The recent passing of Liam Payne has touched the hearts of many, not just the unbreakable community of One Direction fans, but people worldwide.

"As individuals who have been profoundly impacted by the loss of this amazing talent, we ask for a permanent structure or mural to be erected in Wolverhampton in his honour.

"Liam Payne's artistry has reached out and touched countless lives. His music was a harmonious blend of inspiration and comfort that resonated in the hearts of millions.

Fans have already set up temporary memorials to the singer across the region

"His life and legacy deserve to be commemorated in a way that is as enduring as the light he imparted unto the world.

"By erecting a permanent structure in Wolverhampton, we are ensuring that Liam Payne is remembered for generations to come.

"This memorial will not only serve as a place to pay respects, but also a reminder of the incredible impact that individuals can make on the world.

"We propose that the city, partnered with local artists, can create a memorial that reflects the spirit and essence of Liam Payne - his roots, his musical journey, and his incredible contribution to the international music community.

The petition is calling for a permanent memorial to be set up for Liam Payne

"This act of remembrance can provide comfort and solace to those who have been touched by his life and passing.

"Let us honour Liam Payne’s legacy in a lasting way. A way that allows people from all walks of life to find a space to remember him and the joy his music brought into their lives."

Wolverhampton Council have been contacted for a comment.