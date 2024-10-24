'Drugged up, faded, boy band singer': Michael Buerk faces backlash after condemning BBC coverage of Liam Payne's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One Direction's Liam Payne, 31, sadly died after falling to his death from the third-storey balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel on October 16.

Following his death, thousands took to social media to leave tributes for the late Wolverhampton singer, with dozens of vigils taking place all over the world to mourn Liam's death.

However, Buerk, 78, a former newsreader and Moral Maze presenter, slighted the BBC's coverage of the late 31-year-old's death, leading to a heavy backlash on social media.

On Radio 4's 'Today' programme, talking about how foreign journalism had changed, he said: "There was more of an appetite for seriousness.

"It was only last week this programme decided the the most important thing that had happened in the world was that a drugged up, faded, boy band singer had fallen off a balcony.

"Even the 10 O'clock News, which is normally good on these things, thought it was the second most important thing that happened in the world."

The comment led to Buerk facing heavy backlash online, with many calling it 'insensitive' and 'disdainful'.

Jenny Landreth wrote on X: "Blimey, Michael Buerk on Radio 4 Today expressing his surprise that the death of a 'drugged-up fading boyband member' led the news. He seemed so... disdainful."

Another listener to the show wrote: "As soon as I heard this on BBC Radio 4, I was sure Michael Buerk would be trending unfavourably."

Another listener said that Buerk was 'stuck in the past' and compared him to 'a dinosaur'.

Liam Payne vigil in Chamberlain Square, Birmingham

However, some defended the journalist, with Richard Butterworth writing: "Thanks, My Buerk, for putting into perspective on R4 the hyperbole over Liam Payne.

"Whilst not wishing to speak ill of the dead, or belittle the grief of the deceased's young followers, the media overkill attending Payne's misadventure at such a momentous time was ridiculous."