Wolverhampton restaurant owner Shouts to the Top after hosting Modfather Paul Weller before Halls gig

The star graced The Khan's, Cheapside, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) before taking the stage at Wolverhampton Halls for his sell out gig.

Owner Mohammed Khan was delighted to serve the singer and his friend with a variety of dishes.

He posted on Facebook: "The legend Paul Weller here dining tonight just before performing at the halls.

"Such an amazing gentleman. Thank you Paul Weller for choosing us for your dining experience."

Known for his sartorial elegance the 66-year-old wore denim jeans, trainers and navy jacket, and was easy to spot due to his long blonde hair.

However, some fans questioned whether the Changing Man was the real thing.

Barbara Cary Howells said: "Doesn't even look like Paul and would he really eat all that before his show?"

Shaun Boyce added: "Not sure that’s MOD Father to be honest."

Nick Birch asked: "Which one is Paul Weller, didn’t he have black hair?"

However, Mohammed confirmed his celebrity diner, who was dined with a friend, was the real thing.

He replied: "He is sitting next to me Nick."

Once on of the UK's most famous vegetarians Weller eschewed his 80s strict none meat diet so was free to indulge in Khan's speciality chicken dishes knocked back with a bottle of Cobra beer.

Paul Weller's favourite curry dishes