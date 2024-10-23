Stage star returns to where it all began to pass on tips

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nicole Lewis, aged 28, who lives in Wolverhampton and studied performing arts at the college from 2012 to 2015, recently starred as Catherine of Aragon in the UK and international tour of the smash hit musical SIX, based on the lives of the wives of King Henry VIII.

She led a workshop inspired by the musical featuring choreography, acting through song, the power of lyrics and the impact they have on performance.

Nicole Lewis with students from City of Wolverhampton College

The aim was to give current performing arts students a taste of what a professional rehearsal entails.

After the workshop Nicole held a question and answer session to give insights into life as a performer and pass on hints and tips for a successful career in the industry

Nicole, who performed the role over 300 times in seven countries and 48 cities during the 2023/24 tour said: “The college is where I learnt the skills I needed to become a professional performer and I was thrilled to come back to inspire others who want to follow a similar career path.

“I am extremely grateful to the tutors for the advice, support and encouragement they gave me throughout the course and really enjoyed working with current students and giving them a taste of what taking part in a hit musical entails.”

Ruth Gavin-Walker, performing arts tutor at the college, said: “We have followed Nicole’s career closely since she gained her qualifications at the college and were so proud when we saw her in SIX at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton in March.

“We are grateful that she made time in her busy schedule to return to give our current students an insight into what working in the industry is like.”

For details of performing arts courses offered by the college go to www.wolvcoll.ac.uk/demographic/school-leavers/category/performing-arts/