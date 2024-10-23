Petition over safeguarding issues for stars such as tragic Liam Payne set to reach 50,000

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x97m7jk

The Wolverhampton born star, aged just 31, died last week after falling from the third floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. An initial post mortem examination said he died from 'Multiple traumas'

Now a change.org petition has received 47,392 signatures, with 18,403 signing it today (Tuesday). It calls for the protection and wellbeing of artists who are invaluable not just in the world of entertainment, but also in society.

The petition reads: "The entertainment industry, acclaimed for its glamour and stardom, is equally infamous for the enormous pressure it exerts on the mental health of artists.

" Resultant issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, substance misuse and even suicide are alarmingly high. According to research, performers are 2-3 times more likely to suffer from these issues compared to the general population.

"In recent news of Liam Payne's tragic death as many others, the entertainment industry needs to be held accountable and be responsible to the welfare of their artists.

"We seek to implore lawmakers to create legislation safeguarding the mental health of artists within the industry."

It calls for a law to necessitate regular mental health check-ups, adequate rest periods, and the presence of mental health professionals on-set for artists, including any ongoing support during their career.

It also calls the increasing rate of musicians who die before the age of 35, 'concerning'

Thousands of fans held vigils worldwide in the wake of former One Direction star Payne's death, including in Birmingham and his home city of Wolverhampton.

Liam Payne vigil in Chamberlain Square, Birmingham.

To sign the petition go to change.org petition