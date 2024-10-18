Wolves near top of the league for cheapest matchday pie and pint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the study run by online sports site Flashscore, Wolverhampton Wanderers were ranked second on the list of clubs in the Premier League for the cheapest pie and pint.

The study looked at the price of a pint and for a pie at all 20 clubs and found that the Molineux club were ranked second cheapest in the league, only behind Manchester United.

The average price of a pint inside the stadium, according to the study, was £4 a pint, while a pie costed, on average, £3.60, for an overall average cost of £7.60.

Manchester United were found to have an average beer price of £3 and an average pie price of £4.20 for an average cost of £7.20.

The other West Midlands club in the Premier League, Aston Villa, ranked 12th for the average total price at Villa Park, with a pint, on average, costing £5.20 and a pie, on average, costing £3.60 for an average overall cost of £8.80.

Meanwhile, the most expensive combined price was from West Ham United, who are based at the London Stadium, with a pint, on average, costing £6.30 and a pie, on average, costing £5 for an average overall cost of £11.30.

A spokesman for Flashscore said: “Prices in the Premier League have steadily increased over the years, and for many loyal fans, the rising costs of tickets, merchandise, and even concessions at stadiums have become a significant concern.

"While the league offers some of the best football in the world, there's growing worry that the match-day experience is becoming out of reach for the everyday supporter.

"Balancing the commercial success of the league with maintaining affordability is crucial, as the passion of the fans is what fuels the atmosphere that makes Premier League football so special.

"Keeping the game accessible to all is key to preserving its rich culture and history."