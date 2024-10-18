Liam Payne Funeral: What date will it be held? Will it be in Wolverhampton and who will attend?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Father-of-one Liam Payne died, aged 31, after falling from the third floor of his CasaSur hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday evening.

Tributes from celebrities and fans of the One Direction star have been pouring in. His family released a statement saying they were “heartbroken” and he will 'forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul'.

His devastated parents Karen and Geoff , who live in Codsall, told friends they had lost their "beautiful boy".

In 2010 Liam Payne with dad Geoff and mum Karen after the X Factor final outside Fountain Studios in London. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The Payne family now have to wait for standard procedures such as toxicology reports, post-mortem examinations and a death certificate before they can begin the process of bringing his body home, so that his family will be able to see him one last time in a chapel of rest.

When will Liam Payne’s funeral be?

There is no date yet set for Liam Payne’s funeral but we can expect the family to decide on a date once his body is back in the UK. It will most likely be sometime in November.

Where will Liam Payne’s funeral be held?

Liam Payne was from Wolverhampton which is where his funeral is likely to be held. It’s not clear if the One Direction singer was religious but his older sister Ruth married in a church in Wolverhampton in 2016.

Possible sites:

The pretty setting of grade II listed St Nicholas’ Church, in Church Road, Codsall, near his parents home.

St Nicholas Church in Codsall near Wolverhampton.

The city centre St. Peter's Collegiate Church, in Lichfield Street, has links to Liam's old high school St Peter's Collegiate Academy, but has recently been undergoing renovation work.

St Peter's Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton city centre.

Grade II listed St Mary's Church, in Bushbury, near the family's former home in Wychall Drive, in Bushbury.

Bushbury's St Mary's Church in Wolverhampton.

Bushbury Crematorium also near the family's former home could be a possible choice.

Bushbury crematorium in Wolverhampton.

Whichever location is chosen we can be sure it will be done appropriately, in a dignified manner and in keeping with their memories of their loved one and what he would have wanted.

Who will attend Liam Payne’s funeral?

Those likely to be joining his parents Karen and Geoff and sisters Nicola and Ruth as they say goodbye will be his former bandmates including Zayn Malik. Liam’s Celebrities such as James Corden, Simon Cowell, Dermot O’Leary, Rita Ora and Nicole Scherzinger are also likely to attend.

Plus his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex-Chery Cole. It will be up to the Girls Aloud singer whether or not her son Bear - whom she shared with Liam - will attend his father’s funeral as he is only seven-years-old. A difficult decision no parent should ever have to go through.