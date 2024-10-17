Wolverhampton childcare jobs fair is cancelled days before event
A special childcare jobs fair due to be held in Wolverhampton has been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances" .
The council-backed Childcare Jobs and Opportunities Fair at Wolves at Work was expected to be held in Victoria Square near the bus station on Saturday morning.
It was organised by Wolves Workbox for residents who were interested in working in the childcare sector.
A Wolverhampton Council spokesman said it was hopeful that the fair will be held in the new year instead.