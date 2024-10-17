What Banks's bosses told MP in meeting over future of Wolverhampton brewery

Warinder Juss, who used his maiden speech in Parliament to talk about the importance of the brewery to the city, said he was told the plant was too old to meet the company's future needs.

Brewery bosses told him that 114 jobs in the brewery would be lost, but that the company would be retaining its administrative centre at Marston House in the city.

Mr Juss said he was reassured, though, that workers at risk of redundancy would be looked after.

 Banks's Brewery and head offices in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton..

He met with Paul Davies, chief executive of Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company following last week's announcement that Banks's Park Brewery was to close after 150 years at the site in Chapel Ash.

Mr Juss, who also met with human resources executive Deborah Preston, said he was greatly saddened by the news, but said the meeting had been largely positive.