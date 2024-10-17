Ice rink will be huge boost to Wolverhampton, says regeneration chief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ian Fegan, director of the city economy at Wolverhampton Council, said the Harry Jones Company's Christmas events in Market Square, off Salop Street, would be a huge boost to the city at a crucial time.

Mr Fegan believed the plan, which also includes a funfair and European-style food stall, would bring thousands of extra visitors into the city.

He said: "The council has an ambition to be an 'events city', with significant investment continuing to be made in key venues and events spaces across the city.

"We are delighted that Harry Jones Company is contributing towards this ambition with their plans to transform Market Square into a winter wonderland, attracting more visitors into the city, benefiting local businesses and supporting vibrant high streets."

Mr Fegan said Wolverhampton's visitor economy played an important role in its economic prosperity.

It attracted more than 10 million visitors in 2023, a 1.8 per cent increase from 2022, he added.

The Harry Jones Company, which is running the event, estimated that it could bring more than 40,000 visitors into the city over a five-week period.

It will open on November 28, and run through until January 5.

Admission will be free, although there will be charges for rides, food and the ice skating.