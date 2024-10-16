Traffic delays in Wolverhampton as emergency gas works begin
There are set to be road closures and potential delays for motorists in Wolverhampton due to emergency gas works.
The works by Cadent Gas will take place on Chapel Ash and are scheduled to run for more than a week, starting on Thursday and running until Friday, October 25.
It will see line closures in place on the inbound section of Chapel Ash from Tettenhall Road to 18 Chapel Ash and on the outbound section from the Chapel Ash Island Ring Road to 23 Chapel Ash.
A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Cadent Gas emergency works mean temporary lane closures on Chapel Ash expected from tomorrow, October 17 to Friday, October 25.
"There will be lane closures inbound from Tettenhall Road to outside property 18 and outbound from Ring Road (Chapel Ash Island) to outside property 23."