Police appeal to find man following violent incident on Wolverhampton street

West Midlands Police have released the image in connection with an incident on Parkfield Road, in Wolverhampton, which happened at around 10.30pm on July 12 and left a man in his 20s with head injuries.

The force said that seven men have already been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and bailed as part of enquiries and have for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man after another man was assaulted in Wolverhampton.

This image has been released by West Midlands Police of a man it wants help with identifying. Photo: West Midlands Police

"The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained head injuries after being attacked by a group in Parkfield Road at around 10.30pm on July 12.

"Seven men have already been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and bailed as part of our enquiries.

"We're keen to speak to this man and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/671368/24."