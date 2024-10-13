Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In some shops this year locals can find Halloween decorations in one aisle and Christmas decorations in the next, prompting locals to speak up on whether the Spooky Season is worth all the fuss.

Nail-biting events, scary costumes and tons if sweets are usually the centrepieces for Halloween, and the Black Country has no shortage of people who long for the unique day where Hocus Pocus plays on screens and toffee apples are readily available providing you're happy to dunk your head in bucket of water to fish the fruit out - or at least that was the rule in my house.

But with increasing costs in what feels like everything we buy - and Christmas becoming a longer shopping-period every year - should we still celebrate the horror-fest holiday because our neighbours across the pond say so?

We spoke to residents in Wolverhampton to work out if they think we should still celebrate Halloween, or scrap it completely and the results were mixed.

Local shop manager Chris thinks its great to have a reason to celebrate on the shop floor, while carer Kelly think it's a money-making scheme, hospitality worker Macaulay wants way more effort from Brits celebrating it and mum and son duo Natasha and Kyle forget it all together and go on holiday.