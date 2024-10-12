Fundraiser takes long way around Wolverhampton to raise funds for youth theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Thorne completed the 32-mile walk around the perimeter of Wolverhampton as a way of raising funds for the Central Youth Theatre’s (CYT) ‘Acting Up’, a group dedicated to providing acting opportunities for young people with disabilities and additional needs.

The walk, which was nicknamed the "Wolverhampton Perambulation on September 14 saw Mr Thorne start at 8am from Barnhurst Lane in Pendeford, then travel east along the Staffordshire border, then south along Walsall’s edge, and finally turning west to follow the borders of Sandwell and Dudley before concluding back at Barnhurst Lane.

Along the way, members of CYT cheered him on, meeting him at various checkpoints to offer encouragement.

The walk raised £790.31 for the ‘Acting Up’ group and will go directly to supporting studio time, transportation, additional assistance for the group and support the costs it takes to put on performances.

Mr Thorne’s said: “It was a long journey, but I was cheered on all day by social media comments and supporters around the city.

"However tough it got, the fact that I was raising money for such a good cause like acting up kept me going."

Central Youth Theatre is based at the Newhampton Arts Centre and was founded by Jane Ward MBE and is co-ordinated by former member and now CEO Holly Parry.

The youth theatre has been nurturing the creative talents of future generations of performers and creative professionals for 41 years.

For more information or to support future fundraisers for the Central Youth Theatre’s ‘Acting Up’ group or any other classes they offer, go to centralyouththeatre.org/