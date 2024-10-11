Risk from mould significantly higher as costs rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton Council has ramped up the risk rating for its housing regulator after what the authority describes as a significant increase in complaints last winter.

The council also says complaints of more serious problems are on the rise where tenants’ health may be affected.

The council’s latest risk register says: “A significant number (ten plus) very serious complaints/referrals were received where a child had/whose illness was being exacerbated by exposure to damp and mould, including some that had received high dependency care.

“During winter 2023/2024 private sector housing have been working with the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to provide alternative accommodation to five families where there was a health-based need.”

When complaints are made, the council’s environmental health department has powers to force improvements by private landlords.

With winter approaching the council fears poverty will contribute to situations where people cannot afford to keep warm and pay other bills.

The risk register says: “The cost-of-living crisis has deepened over the past year with the private rented sector hit the worst, private rents have increased dramatically.

“It is anticipated that the number of poorer families unable to heat their homes and so increase the risk of mould will also increase dramatically.”

According to research published by the government in February 2023, across Britain the NHS spends £1.4bn each year treating conditions related to cold or damp housing.

Around 900,000 homes had problems with damp according to The English Housing Survey in 2021 with 11 percent of those in the private rental sector.

In September the government introduced the Renters Rights Bill which includes the extension of Awaab’s Law to the private rented sector.

Awaab’s law relates to the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak who lived in a one-bedroom flat in Rochdale.

Awaab died in 2020 from breathing difficulties related to prolonged exposure to mould in the flat.

Under Awaab’s law, landlords have to investigate complaints within two weeks and have a further seven days to begin repairs, if they fail to do so a court can order them to pay compensation to tenants.

Ministers hope the bill will become law during the summer in 2025.