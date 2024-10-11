Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Christmas Panto: Meet the TV Gladiators star joining the Beauty and the Beast cast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Former bodybuilder Jamie Christian Johal, better known as Giant from the BBC TV show Gladiators, will be making his first pantomime appearance in Beauty and the Beast, appearing as Gladius in a faithful adaption of the popular Disney film, which runs at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from November 30 to January 5.

The 39-year-old, who has become a master of the Duel, will appear in the pantomime alongside panto favourites Tam Ryan and Ian Adams, as well as Jarnéia Richard-Noel, who originated the role of Catherine of Aragon and will play the Fairy alongside Olivia Mitchell from Waitress as Belle.

Tom Lowe and Olivia Mitchell will play the main characters of the Beast and Belle

Speaking at the launch event at Dudley Castle, he said he was the first Gladiator to appear in pantomime, having been signed to a company in Wolverhampton, and said that a Gladiators superfan at the Grand Theatre had been the reason he'd been asked to do it.

He said: "We have a superfan who works at the Grand called Vicky and she was adamant that she needed a Gladiator and I was her first choice.

The cast hit their poses in the shadow of Dudley Castle

"When I was asked, it was nice as I'd suppressed my theatrical nature all my life, but I've now come to 39-years-old and now I get to express what I've wanted to do for years, which is doing something with a bit more drama.

"I also think that playing a bad guy instead of the good person I generally play in life and on the Gladiators is going to be a nice twist as Gladius is a somewhat evil entity and, while no spoilers, I might cast a spell on the prince and then he becomes a beast and has got to prove his worth to get that spell gone."

Jamie said that his previous acting experience had been through Instagram and YouTube and while he had learned more about performing on Gladiators, appearing on stage was going to be very different, but he said he was really enjoying the process so far.

He said: "The cast have been fantastic people, professionals and experts in their own right and I think they're going to make my job very easy.

Jamie Christian Johal, better known as Giant, will play Gladius in his first pantomime

"You can't ask for much more in terms of the history of the theatre as well as it's a traditional horseshoe shape and you can just feel the atmosphere.

"They haven't put a duel platform in yet, but they might be able to make it work somewhere!"

The show was one that the other members of the cast were excited about, particularly inside a theatre they all agreed was a fantastic place to perform in.

Tom Lowe plays the prince who becomes a beast

Tam Ryan had been part of shows at the theatre for the last four years and described it as one of his favourite places to work, as well as talking about the play and meeting Giant for the first time.

He said: "It's just a wonderful setup there and I say that each and every year, almost to the point where I'm boring people about it, but it's such a rare commodity where you get everyone pulling in the same direction and I think that's a credit to the way the place is run.

"We are performing a traditional telling of the story, but it's a play which has become a pantomime and while we wanted to keep it true to the familiar story, we needed to switch it up a bit and put our own interpretation on it, so I'm playing Belle's brother, who didn't exist on the traditional tale.

Tam Ryan will be Belle's brother in his fourth panto at the Grand Theatre

"I met Jamie for the first time yesterday and what a lovely guy, genuinely nice and very switched on as well as he is really bright and intelligent, personable, has time for people and he's going to be a great casting."

Tam's enthusiasm for the show was matched by Jarnéia Richard-Noel and Olivia Mitchell, who said they had gone for the other person's roles, but were delighted to be part of the show, particularly in a venue like the Grand Theatre.

Jarnéia said: "I feel like both our characters are a little feisty as well and also very kind.

Jarnéia Richard-Noel will be the Fairy as part of the panto

"I have appeared there before with Madagascar the UK tour and you don't forget about a venue like that as it's gorgeous and we got the chance to watch And Juliet the other day and to watch a show in that theatre was just incredible.

"What people can expect from our show is a spectacle as they've put time and effort and energy into making it a really amazing performance."

Olivia said: "I was in the Grand Theatre two years ago with Waitress and it's a beautiful venue from both perspectives as a performer and in the audience.

Olivia Mitchell said he was excited to play Belle

"I think the writing is incredible and all the characters that have been put in are brilliant and just add to the story.

"It's going to be a great show and is something that will leave people wanting to come back for more, so I just think you're going to be blown away by the show."

To find out more about Beauty and the Beast and to buy tickets, go to the Grand Theatre website.