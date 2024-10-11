Book launch with past players and friends will prove fitting tribute for Wolves 'Super fan' Steve

Held at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall Wood from 2pm, the event will act as a tribute to the life of Steve Plant, who has written three of the most comprehensive books ever published on the club, raising more than £250,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital in the process.

Steve Plant with some of his collection of 'Match Worn' shirts

The popular Wolves supporter lost his life on September 23 at just 63 years-old, a few weeks before his latest delve into the famous club’s history was due to be unveiled.

Led by his wife Andrea and the family, a committee of friends was quickly formed to make sure the launch went ahead, and a sell-out crowd will attend this weekend.

In addition to a first view of the book, there will also be the largest exhibition of Wolves memorabilia ever held outside of Molineux, with more than 200 ‘match worn’ shirts from the likes of Steve Bull, Ruben Neves, Derek Dougan, Frank Munroe, Kenny Hibbitt and John Richards on display.

Andrea said: “This is what Steve would have wanted. He was deeply committed to his collection, the books and, most importantly, raising money for charities so they could do even more of their fantastic work.

“The family knew we had to launch ‘Old Gold and Black’ and felt it was the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to him with many of his closest friends from the football world."

The foreword in 'Old Gold and Black' from Ruben Neves

Steve, who lived in Wordsley, watched Wolves all over the country for more than 55 years, a passion that was passed down by his father John.

He wrote his first book - ‘They Wore the Shirt’ – in 2016 and arranged a 24-hour penalty shoot-out with fans to support Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme when he contracted acute leukemia

A second volume of the publication quickly followed before the first of a series of tribute evenings were held to celebrate some of the finest players to ever wear Gold and Black, including Steve Bull, Kenny Hibbitt, John Richards and Derek Parkin.

Steve's fundraising earned him the prestigious Rachel Heyhoe-Flint award in 2018 at the club's end of season ceremony.

Dave Foster, a lifelong friend and fellow Wolves supporter said the event on Sunday would be very emotional.

He said: " Over 200 people will be there, and we’ll be joined by Bully, Andy Thompson, Suzi Perry, Steve Daley, Paul Butler, Andy Sinton, Robbie Dennison, Carl Ikeme and many others.

Steve Bull and Steve Plant with his book 'They Wore the Shirt'

“We knew Steve’s tireless fundraising had touched so many people’s lives but even we have been blown away by the response.

"A lot of individuals have been in touch that we never knew he had helped and he has even had tributes from Ruben Neves who wroted the foreword and Robert Plant which was amazing.”

The event is sold out with more than 450 copies of Old Gold and Black already pre-ordered, including 200 subscriber editions where people have had their name put in the book.