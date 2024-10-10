Here's what Wolverhampton residents had to say at news of planned brewery closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) announced its proposal on Monday to close Banks’s Brewery in Wolverhampton in autumn 2025, as part of a restructuring of its brewery network.

The proposed restructuring comes in response to the decision by Mahou San Miguel not to renew its long-term exclusive licence partnership from 2025 and the decline of cask ale volumes over several years.

CMBC says it will be supporting colleagues across its wider network impacted by these proposals, including the 97 employed at Banks’s Brewery.

Since news broke of the closure plans, civic leaders and business owners have spoken of their disappointment at the closure of the site, the possibility of job losses and the effect the closure would have on the city.

The leader of Wolverhampton Council, Councillor Stephen Simkins, described it as "raging capitalism", while Sham Sharma, chairman of Wolverhampton Business Forum, said he was ‘pessimistic’ about the future of the city.

Banks's Brewery is set to close next year under plans by Carlsberg

Ninder Johal, former chairman of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, said he was desperately sad for the 100 people whose jobs were at risk as a result of the closure.