We're saying 'yes' to the opening of Wolverhampton hospice new bridal wear business

Retail chiefs at Wolverhampton's palliative care service Compton Care have come up trumps with the brainchild to open a wedding and occasion wear store.

The bridal wear, hats and and party dress shop is opening its doors today in the Mander Centre next to fashion store Matalan at 10am.

In stock will be a range of beautiful, pre-loved wedding dresses, occasion wear, accessories and party dresses.