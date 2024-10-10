Ready for winter – Automotive students at brand new campus in Bilston keepin motorists on the road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Learners studying for diplomas in light vehicle service and repair at the college's Wellington Road campus in Bilston, have been checking tyres and levels of oil, coolant and screen wash to ensure vehicles are fit for the road.

Automotive students at the City of Wolverhampton's Bilston campus have been raising money for charity by giving their lecturers' and visitors' cars a winter check over. Students: James Kennan-Hannon and Akash Bhatia,with Automotive Lecturer Tyram Senior.

All work is supervised by a qualified technician and students will provide each customer with a report detailing the checks carried out and recommendations of any further action required.

Vehicle owners are asked to make a minimum donation of £5 - which includes a complimentary continental breakfast - to raise money for Ben, a charity which supports people who work, or have worked, in the UK automotive industry. Even lecturers at the new Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre have had their cars given the once over.

Automotive students at City of Wolverhampton's Wellington Road campus in Bilston: L-R: Tyram Senior the Automotive Lecturer and students: James Kennan-Hannon and Akash Bhatia

Stephanie Jones, curriculum manager for automotive at the college, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for students to use the skills and knowledge they are learning on their course to provide services to clients as they would do in a working garage.

“The checks will benefit students who will gain experience of working with real customers, tutors who will get advice on getting their car ready for winter and the charity which will receive all the donations."

For details of automotive courses offered by the college go to www.wolvcoll.ac.uk/demographic/school-leavers/category/motor-vehicle-courses or call 01902 836000.