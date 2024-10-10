Mayor seeks meeting with Carlsberg Marston's chiefs over Wolverhampton brewery closure plans

Richard Parker said he would be writing to the company asking for a summit in an effort to save the 149-year-old brewery in Wolverhampton's Chapel Ash.

On Monday the Danish-owned brewing giant made the shock announcement that Banks's Park Brewery will close in the autumn of next year, coinciding with the brewery's 150th anniversary. One hundred jobs are said to be at risk.

Mr Parker accused Carlsberg Marston's of failing to consider the impact on the community.

He said: "Banks's has been a cultural cornerstone of the Black Country for generations.