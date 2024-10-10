'I went to see 10cc in Wolverhampton and found they were still firing on all cylinders'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And slow down they did not, starting with Good Morning Judge from 1977 and finishing nearly two hours later with a rousing extended version of Rubber Bullets to finish the show.

10cc on stage at The University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

In between they went through the complete back catalogue of hits – and there have been many since their formation in Stockport in 1972 – with a video wall in the background accompanying them and showing images from from the band's past, as well as founder member Kevin Godley singing Somewhere in Hollywood almost as if he was there.

There was a definite nostalgia and 'old pals' feel to the show, with lead guitarist Rick Fenn and drummer Andy Burgess having joined founder member Graham Gouldman in 1976 and being present ever since.

Newer member, the versatile Andy Park took lead vocals on many of the tracks including a wonderful Acapella version of 'Donna' which featured in the encore along with the aforementioned Rubber Bullets.

10cc performing an Acapella version of 'Donna' in Wolverhampton

Park also played guitars, bass, percussion, mandolin, keyboards on a night in which all the band members had equal billing and the chance to show off their skills as well as vocal abilities.

Gouldman said in a recent interview with the Express & Star it was like a group of mates going out on tour and considering the band will have played 150 dates this year in the UK, USA and Europe with more to come in Australia and New Zealand early next year, that camaraderie is probably needed.

It certainly came through on the night and the crowd lapped up songs early in the show like Art for Arts Sake, Wall Street Shuffle and The Things We Do For Love on which Gouldman took the lead vocals – it was written by him and the other original founder Eric Stewart.

Gouldman is rock and roll royalty and gave a nice tale of how he wrote Floating in Heaven earlier this year and his record company thought Brian May would be interested in playing on it which without hesitation when asked, he said yes.

There was also of course a great version of one of the band's biggest hits I'm not in Love which is just a beautiful song anyway but maybe even better when performed live, as is Dreadlock Holiday which had a mention of how much the band loved Wolverhampton.

What they undoubtedly do love is playing live and Fenn paid tribute to Gouldman who he said wrote many of the songs in the set and that he never got tired each night of playing them.

Clearly by the ovation at the end, the crowd will never get tired of coming out and hearing them.

Paul Jenkins