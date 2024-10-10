Domestic abuse support charity to hold fundraising ball in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Haven Wolverhampton will be putting on its Masquerade Ball on Saturday at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall as a way of raising much needed funds to ensure it can continue to deliver essential support to women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

The event is also a way of recognising the work that the charity has done over the last year and thank all of those who have helped to support the charity in that time.

Guests will don a mask of their choice and black-tie attire and begin the evening with a drinks reception, followed by a three-course dinner, and a whole host of entertainment on offer including a casino and disco, plus a charity raffle and auction to raise further funds.

The event is sponsored by IT-Works, the professional IT solution provider and interim CEO Maryjane Squires said it was a great way to showcase what the Haven was all about.

She said: "I think the event is recognition for everybody who has supported and championed the cause over the last 12 months since our 50th anniversary ball, which was a huge event at Grand Station with more than 500 people.

Chloe Evans and Nigar Patel will be among the staff and guests enjoying the event on Saturday

"This year, it's gone back to the original scale and is designed for our closest supporters and people that have championed and donated to the cause and is a good chance for them to come down and enjoy themselves.

"I think that any opportunity we have to showcase the work that staff do and the outcomes we provide for women and children needs for us to make as much noise as possible, so this event is that chance for us to do that."

To find out more about the Haven Wolverhampton and to make a donation, go to havenrefuge.org.uk/donate/