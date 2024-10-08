Wolverhampton tram crash: Watch as engineers attend Midland Metro in collision with car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision between a West Midland Metro tram and a car happened on Monday evening around 9pm on the Bilston Road Roundabout and saw the tram taken off the tracks after the collision, while three men in the car were left needing medical treatment.

It meant the ring road in Wolverhampton was closed from Snow Hill to Bilston Street Island throughout the night and well into the next morning, with long lines of traffic visible on Ring Road, Bilston Street, Birmingham Road & Dudley Road approaches.

Metro services were also disrupted, with all trams stopping at Priestfield and passengers at the Royal, Pipers Row and Wolverhampton Station left needing to find alternative arrangements.

Passengers were told that tickets would be accepted on rail services run by West Midlands Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham, as well as on the National Express 79 bus service.

A large lorry had been brought in to retrieve the tram

Fire crews from Fallings Park and Bilston and an ambulance from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and worked to clear the area and treat people at the scene.

Two men in the car were treated for non-serious injuries and taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment, while the third man was discharged at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 9.15pm on Monday, October 7, we responded to Bilston Street Island, Wolverhampton.

"Fire engines from Fallings Park and Bilston responded, the first arriving within three minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a collision between a car and a metro tram. The car came to rest on all four wheels.

"Three casualties in the car were assessed by paramedics and suffered minor injuries.

There were severe delays across the city after the crash, which left roads closed

"No injuries were sustained by anyone on the tram.

"Due to the collision, trams are cancelled between Wolverhampton station and Priestfield.

"Police colleagues were in attendance to assist with traffic management.

"Metro engineers cleared the tram from the line and we left the scene at 10.28pm."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 9.13pm to the junction of the A4150 and Middle Cross, Wolverhampton to reports of an RTC involving a car and a tram.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

Engineers could be seen working on the stricken tram hours after the incident

"Three men from the car were assessed by the ambulance crew.

"Two were conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital with non-serious injuries. The third man was discharged on scene."

Members of Midlands Metro could be seen working at the scene to recover the stricken tram and clear the area late into Tuesday morning.