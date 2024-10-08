Police: Predatory doctor may have sexually assaulted women in Wolverhampton and Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dr Stephen Cox, aged 65, of Stockton Mill, Shropshire, near Welshpool, was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault following a trial lasting four weeks at Reading Crown Court, which concluded on Friday.

Six of the verdicts were unanimous and a further six by a majority verdict. He was acquitted of four further counts of indecent assault.

Returning to the same court on Monday, Cox was sentenced to a total of 22 years in prison.

Cox was a family doctor in Bracknell, Berkshire, during the 1980s and 1990s, practicing at the Ralphs Rides surgery, now known as the Waterfield Practice.

But he had also practised in Telford, Wolverhampton, Burton-on-Trent, Measham, Wokingham and in East Sussex, and police fear there may yet be more victims in those areas where he worked.

Pervert doctor Stephen Cox

Thames Valley Police said over a number of years, Cox indecently assaulted seven of his patients, on the pretext of conducting routine medical examinations. All of his victims were women.

The offences took place prior to the widespread use of computerised healthcare records, which meant that the police investigation revolved around the retrieval of old-fashioned handwritten GP notes.

These notes played an important part in establishing the time periods in which Dr Cox targeted his victims.

Cox had always denied the offences, claiming he did not recall any of the patients.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sara Di Giorgio said: “Cox’s victims believed he was a trusted GP, someone they could confide in and go to for help in their time of most need.

“But now, Cox has been revealed to be a predatory and prolific sex offender.

“He committed his crimes in plain sight, but beneath the mask of being a trusted family doctor.

“He has completely betrayed his profession, his colleagues, and his patients with a pattern of offending which is not to be under-played.

“Cox targeted the most vulnerable women, those who came to him for help in their hour of need.

“But rather than helping his patients, he betrayed them in an abhorrent way, under the pretext of carrying out medical examinations.

“For decades, Cox’s victims have endured the pain and suffering of believing he had got away with his crimes.

“He did not. He has now been unmasked as a prolific sex offender, and he will now face years in prison where he belongs.

“I have nothing but admiration and praise for all of Cox’s victims.

“They have had to endure a lengthy investigation, and many of his victims have had to endure two trials, undergoing cross-examination, where every aspect of their interactions with Cox were scrutinised.

“I hope that this conviction and sentence will allow his victims the solace of some closure.

“Cox practiced medicine across the UK over a lengthy career.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the possibility that he may have committed further offences.

“During his career, Cox practiced in Burton-on-Trent, Wolverhampton, Derby, Measham in Leicestershire, Wokingham, Ouse Valley in West Sussex and in Telford.

“It is possible there may be other victims who have yet to speak out.

“It is never too late to do so.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police at any time on 101 to speak to our officers.

“You can do so, quoting Operation Kurtosis, or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also email a dedicated inbox for this investigation, OperationKurtosis@thamesvalley.police.uk

“We also work with the charity, the Survivors’ Trust, who can be contacted by calling 08088 010818 or visiting its website at www.thesurvivorstrust.org

“We have dedicated officers who are specialised in investigating sexual offences.