Road reopens following tram crash in Wolverhampton that left two injured

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the Bilston Road Roundabout in Wolverhampton at around 9pm on Monday to reports of a car coming into collision with a tram.

The incident led to the Wolverhampton roundabout being closed overnight from Snow Hill to Bilston Street, remaining closed well into the following afternoon.

Three people were in the vehicle when it collided with the tram, with one being discharged at the scene, while two others were conveyed to hospital on blue lights.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called by the police at 9.13pm on the junction of the A4150 and Middle Cross, Wolverhampton, to reports of an RTC involving a car and a tram.

The incident caused a large amount of traffic in the area, with many being forced to find alternative forms of travel

"One ambulance attended the scene. Three men from the car were assessed by the ambulance crew. Two were conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital with non-serious injuries. The third man was discharged at the scene."

Images from the scene showed the destroyed tram being worked on by Metro service engineers, with road closures visible in the background.

Road users reported severe travel disruptions following the incident, with all trams stopping at Priestfield and passengers at the Royal, Pipers Row and Wolverhampton Station left needing to find alternative arrangements.

Engineers could be seen working at the scene to remove the tram and reopen the road

The road has since fully reopened, with West Midlands Police launching an appeal for information to figure out exactly what happened.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a collision between a car and a tram at just after 9pm yesterday on Bilston Street island in Wolverhampton.

"The road reopened earlier this afternoon and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 5633."