Find out Wolves Foundation is helping students better themselves in Wolverhampton

Among the new college intake is Zesayous, Zey for short, who has paid tribute to the support received from Wolves Foundation, in partnership with Coppice Performing Arts School, for boosting his development.

Zey has come to the end of his school days with a determination, purpose and improved knowledge of what he would like to do with his future, and a lot of that is down to the Premier League Inspires programme.

“I always struggled to concentrate in school, and that caused me a lot of problems over the years,” admits Zey.

“I would end up arguing with teachers, and doing a lot of stuff that I shouldn’t have done, which eventually led to a suspension.

Zesayous at the Foundation

“I remember feeling a lot of regret after that, and also guilt, knowing that my actions had led to what had happened.

“After the suspension, when I came back to school, I was then given the opportunity to work with Wolves Foundation.”

Kurran Kullar is a Senior Schools Officer (Secondary) with Wolves Foundation, who leads on the PL Inspires, which uses the power of football to help young people develop the personal skills and positive attitudes to reach their full potential.

“Zey was someone who was just a bit lost in his pathway and was in and out of trouble and wasn’t really sure what he wanted to do,” says Kurran.

“In a way he reminded me of myself when I was younger, because I also struggled in the school environment whilst having a passion for football and the more practical side.

“We met up with him and school staff and discussed how he could finish off Year 11 really smoothly and worked with him in sessions both at Molineux and the Foundation Arena.

“We could see how confident he was about football, but that he wouldn’t open up in the same way in other areas, but, over time, that has changed and he has become a different person.

“He’s such a good lad who has made fantastic progress and has got a really bright future ahead of him.”

Zey himself is certainly very much looking forward to what comes next.

“It’s been great to speak about my passions and has helped me regain my love for football and put me back on a path towards what I want to do.”