Wolverhampton charity ready to open wedding and formal wear shop

Compton Care is opening a wedding and occasion wear store in Wolverhampton city centre, which will be located next to Matalan in the Mander Centre.

The store opens its doors at 10am on Thursday, October 20 and will offer a range of rpre-used wedding dresses, occasion wear, accessories and party dresses.

Steve Samra, Compton’s associate director of Trading, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new wedding and occasion wear store and are looking forward to helping local brides-to-be to find the perfect dress for their special day.

"We have a beautiful range of wedding and party dresses as well as a gorgeous selection of lehengas, sarees and Punjabi suits.

“Lots of people love the idea of having a more sustainable wedding, and by shopping with us you can say yes to the dress, to helping your local community and to saving the planet all at the same time.

"All funds raised through the store will help support the charity to provide high quality, accessible care for local people, so your dress comes with that added ‘feel good glow’ which will shine in your photos.”

There are also outfits for the groom, the bridesmaids, the moms and the wider bridal party.

Brides-to-be who want to take their time to find a dress and have their friends and family with them will be able to book appointments to have the store exclusively to themselves.

Mr Samra said: “We are also looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join this exciting new team based in the heart of the city.

"We will provide full training and support for people wishing to become a volunteer, which offers a great opportunity to learn new skills, make friends and be a part of someone’s special day.”

The store will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm, with proceeds raised contributing to the specialist palliative and end of life care the charity provides to people in the local community and support for their loved ones.